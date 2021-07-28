Namibia: Local Pork Consumption On the Rise

The index for pigs on a monthly basis increased by 0.3% in May 2021, from a decline of 13.8% recorded in the preceding month. The index recorded a growth of 8.9% year on year.

According to Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) figures, the number of pigs slaughtered locally increased to 3 595 in May 2021 compared to 3 584 pigs slaughtered during the preceding month. A year earlier, the number of pigs slaughtered locally during the corresponding month stood at 3 302.

Furthermore, the index for live small stock exported to South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia registered a monthly growth of 33.6% in May 2021, while an increase of 48.9% was recorded year-on-year.

The number of live small stock exported to South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia stood at 54 203 animals in May 2021 compared to 40 567 exported in April 2021, while 36 409 animals were exported in May 2020.

Also, the livestock marketed composite index every month increased by 15.7% in May 2021 compared to a decline of 14.4% registered in April 2021. Annually, the index declined by 24.7% for the period under review.

"In absolute terms, the total number of livestock marketed in May 2021 amounted to 76 223 animals compared to 65 884 recorded during the preceding month. While 72 576 livestock were marketed during the corresponding month of 2020," reads the report.

The number of cattle export through abattoirs and butchers stood at 6 074 animals in May 2021 compared to 5 831 recorded in the preceding month and 13 219 head of cattle exported during the corresponding month from 2020.