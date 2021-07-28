Tanzania: Mozambique Vows to Cooperate With Tz Judiciary

THE Ambassador of Mozambique to Tanzania, Ricardo Mtumbuida, has pledged to co-operate with the Judiciary of Tanzania in various matters, which contribute to the improvement of the state pillar. Ambassador Mtumbuida made the promise on Monday this week, while speaking with the Chief Justice of Tanzania, Prof Ibrahim Juma, when he visited him in his office at the Court of Appeal of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

According to a statement issued by the Information and Communication Unit of the Tanzanian Judiciary, Ambassador Mtumbuida informed the Chief Justice that the purpose of his visit was to introduce himself and assure him of maximum co-operation at any time.

"Your Lordship, Chief Justice, I am happy to meet you today. I would like to assure you of my co-operation whenever you need me," Ambassador Mtumbuida was quoted as saying in the statement.

For his part, Prof Juma expressed his satisfaction with the arrival of the Ambassador, where he also assured him to cooperate in various activities for the welfare of the Judiciary of Tanzania, as well as the Judiciary of the Republic of Mozambique.

At the same time, the Chief Justice briefed the Ambassador on various issues pertaining to the Judiciary, including the development of the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Judiciary, the Tanzanian Judicial system and others.

"The Tanzanian judiciary has made strides in various fields including facilitating the provision of its services through ICT. For example, during this period of Covid-19 disease, some cases are being heard through the 'Virtual Court' network and this system has made proceedings easier, "said Prof Juma.

The Judiciary of Tanzania continues to make several improvements in various areas including reduction of overcrowding and delays in disposal of cases, use of ICT in various judicial functions, establishment of mobile court services and courts infrastructure improvements.

There is also the Judiciary Statistical Dashboard System (JSDS II), an electronic system of registration and coordination of cases launched in 2019 which has continued to be a great help in facilitating and handling court cases.

The system, which provides information to stakeholders through text and e-mail messages, has also been integrated with the Government Electronic Payment Gateway (GEPG) and the Tanzania Advocate Management System (TAMS).