Tanzania: Promote Investments Growth, Envoys Told

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has reiterated her call to Tanzania's Ambassadors abroad to market the country's abundant investment opportunities.

She made the remarks yesterday shortly after she swore-in 13 new ambassadors who were appointed in May, this year. President Samia stressed the importance of pursuing economic diplomacy for the country to benefit from its resources through the various bilateral relations.

She said Tanzanian envoys abroad should market the country with all the available opportunities, for the sake of increasing the volume of investments.

"The (Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation) Ministry and all ambassadors have to play the role of promoting the country abroad, this will help to build our economy," she said President Samia also tasked the diplomats to make better use of various opportunities that are available in different developed countries to boost the capacity of Tanzanians in different sectors including education, health and other soft skills.

The envoys were also tasked to look for the market for Tanzanian products, a move that would help to improve the export volume for Tanzania's cash crops and other merchandise.

Specifically, she tasked the country's diplomats posted to African countries to ensure local products are well known in their work stations.

"There is a potential market for Tanzanian products within the African continent, we have to tap it but at the same time maintain the markets in countries outside Africa," she insisted.

"Also there is a need to market the available opportunity in medical tourism as the country has embarked on placing the centers of excellence like the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute which has started receiving patients from outside Tanzania," she said.

The Head of State added that there is a need to explore opportunities in the conference, arts and sports tourism.

"The policy on economic diplomacy should be adjusted and feature new opportunities that are potential for the development of the country," she added.

She noted that the review of the policy has to ensure the country taps potentials on tourism, business and investment, digital economy as well as blue economy.

President Samia further reminded the diplomats that they have to support and engage the Tanzania Diaspora, saying Tanzanians residing abroad have a potential role to play in contributing to national economic growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Samia said so far Tanzania has a total of one million citizens, who are living abroad, noting that the diaspora contributed a total of 70m US dollars (about 162bn/) to the economy in 2018. She was of the view that, if well treated, the diaspora can even contribute more to the economy, noting that the country is yet to benefit more from its citizens living abroad.

"Most of them have a passion for investing in Tanzania and supporting economic growth, it's the responsibility of ambassadors to protect and defend them," she said.

Also, in a bid to raise the country's revenue, President Samia instructed the head of Tanzania's mission abroad to explore the commercial benefits of the country's assets such as land and building.

Ambassadors who took oath yesterday were, Major General Richard Makanzo, Maulidah Hassan, Edwin Rutegaruka, Fredrick Kibuta, Caroline Chipeta, Agnes Kayola, Masoud Balozi, Ceasar Waitara, Swahiba Mndeme, Said Mshana, Alex Kallua, Robert Kahendaguza and Hoyce Temu.