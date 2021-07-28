Nigeria At the Tokyo Olympics - D'Tigers Still in Contention Despite Loss to Germany

The men's basketball team have suffered consecutive defeats.

The Nigeria men's basketball team, D'Tigers lost 92-99 to Germany on Wednesday in their second Group B match of the basketball event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

After losing to Australia in their group opener, expectations were high that D'Tigers will get it right against the Germans.

And while it was looking like indeed the Nigerian men will coast to their first win in Tokyo, they blew it in the last quarter despite enjoying a 10-point lead from the third quarter.

It was the Germans that took the first quarter 24-21, but the D'Tigers roared back and took the second quarter 29-26, while the third quarter ended 24-24, the Nigerian men were 10 points ahead at some point.

D'Tigers capitulated when it mattered most; losing the final quarter 25-18.

Though a win would have been better for the Nigerian men, the latest defeat does not mean the end of the road for the team.

According to the competition format in Tokyo, the teams placed first and second in each group and the two best third-placed teams in the Group Phase qualify for the final phase.

This means a win over Italy in their last group game could still see the D'Tigers qualify for the quarter-finals.

The remaining four teams who fail to make it to the quarter-finals will take no further part in the competition.