South Africa: BritBox Now Available in South Africa At R100 Per Month

28 July 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

BritBox will be available in South Africa on Friday 6 August at R100 per month or R100 for 12 months, offering a wide selection of British movies and TV shows.

"We're really excited to be bringing BritBox into South African homes and are confident viewers are going to love our programming, which offers a mixture of brilliant classic and contemporary content, plus the biggest collection of British box sets, all in one place," said Neale Dennett, BritBox International's new markets launch director.

In addition to the monthly price plan, BritBox will also be available on a discounted annual plan for R999.90. Those who want to try the service out before committing can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

The platform will be available on the BritBox website, mobile apps, and TV apps on Samsung and LG TVs.

