Zimbabwe: Swimmer Peter Wetzlar Sets New 100m Freestyle National Record At Olympic Games

28 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

LEADING Zimbabwean swimmer Peter Wetzlar, failed to progress to the semifinals of the 100m freestyle competition despiote setting a new national record on his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday.

The 24 year-old Wetzlar, who is now living and working in the United States, finished fifth in heat four in a time of 50:31 seconds, beating his previous national record time of 50:50 seconds which he set in 2019.

Although Wetzlar achieved a personal best time and a national record, it was not good enough for him to progress to the next round of the men's 100m freestyle competition in Tokyo.

Wetzlar finished 42 out of 70 swimmers in the 100m freestyle and Tuesday's race was his only appearance at the Tokyo Olympics. In order to qualify for the semis, Wetzlar needed to finish in the top 16 after the first round.

In a statement after the race, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) congratulated Wetzlar for his commendable effort on his Olympic debut.

"Hearty congratulations to Peter on his #TOKYO2020 campaign. We celebrate your PB, national record and strong-willed representation and performance. Peter ranked 42 out of 70 and will not be proceeding to the next stage. The future is exciting. Greatest appreciation to Peter Weztlar's coach, technical team and all behind the scenes support," wrote ZOC.

Wetzlar's performance comes after the country's another swimming representative in Tokyo, 17-year old Donata Katai also impressed on her debut appearance at the Olympic Games.

Katai, who is still a schoolgirl at Gateway High School in Harare, won her 100m backstroke heat with a new personal best time of 1:02:73 on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Donata's time was not good enough for the first black swimmer to represent the country at the Olympics to progress to the semifinals.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X