Nigeria: Govt's Reforms Reduce Cargo, Vessel Dwell Time - Bello-Koko

The reforms introduced by the Federal Government have led to a reduction in cargo and vessel dwell time at the nation's ports.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko disclosed this while addressing members of the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation led by Theodore Orji, on a visit to the NPA, in line with their oversight responsibility.

The NPA boss said the reforms have also led to improvement in cargo throughput, ship turn-around time, and a drastic reduction in security incidents within and around the port environs.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija, noted that the NPA boss said the Authority is committed to enthroning international standards and best practices in the handling of ships and cargo in all seaports in the country.

He pointed out that the Authority has created the enabling environment for a well-structured inter-modal system for seamless connectivity of the waterways, rail and road transportation, to foster improved service delivery as well as increase in revenue to the nation's purse.

Bello-Koko called for better synergy with Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, and other agencies of government involved in the examination and clearance of cargo, to drive efficiency in port operations.

While expressing the appreciation of the Authority to the lawmakers for their visit, he assured that NPA would work tirelessly at ensuring the sustenance of service excellence across the nation's ports.

He solicited the timely intervention of the Committee on efforts to end the perennial traffic gridlock plaguing vehicular activities along the Port access roads.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Theodore Orji stated that the Committee would work collaboratively with the NPA management with the view to resolving all bottlenecks militating against ease of doing business at the ports.