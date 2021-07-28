Zimbabwe: Zimba-Dube Sworn-in

The new Judge President Maria Zimba-Dube took the oath of office yesterday and expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for showing confidence in her.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the Constitutional Court.

Justice Zimba-Dube becomes the second woman to occupy the top High Court office after Justice Rita Makarau, who was first promoted to the Supreme Court and then, in May this year, was one of the first five judges appointed to the Constitutional Court.

Justice Zimba-Dube pledged to be a fair an exemplary leader.

In her acceptance remarks after the swearing-in, she said: "The honour bestowed on me in my appointment as Judge President of the High Court of Zimbabwe is profoundly encouraging and motivating.

"It is an honour to serve my country, profession and calling in this new and exciting judicial capacity."

Justice Zimba-Dube said she would diligently execute her duties in her new role without fear or favour and pledged to listen to divergent viewpoints.

"There can be no judicial synthesis without both the thesis and antithesis," she said.

"I will be transparent, fair and committed to upholding the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe. I will be guided by the vision and mission of the JSC strategic plan and I will assist in its implementation."

Justice Zimba-Dube thanked Chief Justice Luke Malaba, his deputy Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza and all the judges as well as lawyers for the guidance and mentorship over the years.

"Your support has been demonstrable in my judicial philosophy," she said.

"To the lawyers and advocates of the bar, thank you for your cooperation over the years. It is valued and appreciated. Your vociferous and multi-faceted views enrich our constitutional democracy."

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Mrs Virginia Mabiza welcomed the appointment of Justice Zimba-Dube to her new post saying it was befitting given her long standing in the judiciary.

Said Mrs Mabiza: "I am very happy in my capacity as Secretary for Justice with the latest appointment of a judge president.

"Here we are seeing a woman who has been elevated to a very high office in the judiciary.

"It is not only about her being a woman, but it is also about the experience that she has not only in the courts, but also in the area of administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are very excited about this new appointment and we look forward to an improved judiciary and justice delivery."

Justice Zimba-Dube, who has sat as a judge of the High Court for 10 years, fills the vacancy created by the promotion to the Supreme Court of the immediate past Judge President, Justice George Chiweshe.

A veteran lawyer and a judge of the High Court, Justice Zimba-Dube was appointed to the High Court bench in 2011 after serving as president of the Administrative Court since 2004.

On June 29 this year, Justice Zimba-Dube was appointed Acting Judge President when Justice Chiweshe moved up to the Supreme Court to fill one of the vacancies created when the Constitutional and Supreme Courts were split.

Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, six High Court judges, Justices Tawanda Chitapi, Webster Chinamora, Esther Muremba, Slyvia Chirawu-Mugomba, Pisirayi Kwenda and Happias Zhou attended the brief ceremony.

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo and the Judge President's relatives also attended the event held under strict Covid-19 regulations.