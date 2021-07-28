Namibia: Noa's Reappointment 'An Insult to the Nation'

OPPOSITION parliamentarians said they will today reject the decision by president Hage Geingob to recommend the reappointment of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general Paulus Noa for another five-year term.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila yesterday asked the National Assembly (NA) to consider Noa's reappointment.

The president has also recommended the reappointment of Noa's deputy, Erna van der Merwe, for a new five-year term.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said she would motivate Geingob's decision to recommend Noa for reappointment today.

Noa was appointed as the founding ACC boss in 2006 and could lead the anti-graft agency for more than 20 years if Geingob's recommendation survives in the NA today.

During his time at the helm of the anti-graft body, Noa has been accused of failing to act on corruption cases involving prominent figures and their cronies.

Landless People's Movement parliamentarian Utaara Mootu yesterday said Geingob's decision shows that the government continues to undermine the voice of the people.

According to her, Noa has proven useless as there are perceptions that he has been covering up for the ruling party.

Noa's past hesitation to investigate cases involving prominent figures was evidence enough not to reappoint him in the position, Mootu said.

"Noa has been incompetent. He was basically useless. It is very disappointing, and this is a direct insult to the nation. It shows the government is not serious about fighting corruption," she said.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani was not surprised about Geingob's decision, but his party will reject the appointment, he said.

Venaani said Noa has proven to be ineffective and does not deserve to be in that position.

"It is shocking for a president who says he is walking the talk of fighting corruption in this country to reappoint a person whom we have evidence against of discussing the affairs of the ACC on a Swapo WhatsApp group," he said.

'LORD HAVE MERCY'

Rally for Democracy and Progress leader Mike Kavekotora said the decision by Geingob shows that Swapo is not ready, nor prepared to fight corruption.

"This reappointment should send a strong message to the nation that corruption is here to stay and nothing will change in the foreseeable future," he said.

"Noa has hopelessly failed this nation in exercising his fiduciary responsibilities," Kavekotora said.

"He rather succumbed to political pressure and his reappointment is nothing but a reward for a job well done in protecting the politically well connected. Lord have mercy," he said.

However, the prime minister said she is not aware of anything that would disqualify Noa from being reappointed as ACC head.

According to her, various accountability procedures were taken into consideration before a decision was made to recommend Noa for reappointment.

"There are benchmarks for which performance is to be considered," she said.

She added that Noa's political affiliation to the ruling party had no impact on the decision by the president.

"Swapo plays no role in this. This is a presidential nomination," she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila claimed she was not aware of Noa's political affiliation.

BAD MOVE

Political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah said Noa's reappointment could have serious consequences for Geingob and Swapo's political future.

"It should not be a politically manipulated process. Term limits must also be imposed. Clear recruitment procedures must be in place instead of leaving it to the whims of the president and his political machinery," he said.

Political commentator Marius Kudumo said there is no evidence that the ACC under Noa's stewardship has performed according to expectations.

He said the appointment should have been done through a transparent process.

"The public opinion in Namibia suggests that tendencies of corruption, materialism, and entitlement are on the increase, and there is no commitment to seriously addressing these tendencies," he said.