Namibia: Kunene Health Director Denies Oxygen Shortage

KUNENE health director Thomas Shapumba has refuted allegations that the Opuwo Rural Hospital is sending Covid-19 patients home because it is experiencing a lack of oxygen.

This came up after a public complaint that patients are being sent home to die because the hospital says it does not have enough oxygen.

"We do not send people home. Why must they be sent home? We do not have that policy to send people home," Shapumba said.

He, however, said the ministry encourages people to go to the hospital if they are experiencing any Covid-19-related symptoms, even a headache, to get medical service before it is too late. He also said there are times when Covid-19 patients reach out for medical assistance too late and by then the hospital can do little to help them.

Shapumba said oxygen is not a major challenge at the Opuwo Rural Hospital because the hospital always orders a new quality before it finishes. He said the ministry has set up mobile teams that travel into the hard-to-reach areas within the region to vaccinate and test people. Some villages have their own health facilities, but the mobile teams go into the remote areas to vaccinates and test the people. He said the mobile teams educate the communities on the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine and tell them everything they need to know about the vaccine.

"At some places, it can take you up to three hours to convince the communities to vaccinate, but we are happy that we are making some progress. If there are 10 people, by the end of the meeting at least five will be willing to take the vaccine," he said.

He said it requires patience to encourage and teach the communities about the vaccine because one needs to explain everything step by step.

"People want to be vaccinated but they need proper education. Remember, these are people that are very traditional and we need to explain everything to them," Shapumba said.