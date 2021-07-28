Tanzania: Bank Supports Mkuranga Schools

NMB Bank has donated 50 chairs, 50 tables and 62 desks worth 10m/- for Mkugilo Secondary and Chatembo Primary Schools in Mkuranga District, Coast Region to address challenges students face during studies.

Handing over the donations at Mkugilo Secondary School, NMB Eastern Zone Public Relations, Business Manager, Aneth Kwayu on behalf of their Regional Manager, Dismas Prosper said the support was part of 1b/- from profit accrued after doing business in the community to help society's education and health sectors.

Receiving the items, Mkuranga District Commissioner, Khadija Nasser Ally said the support would address challenges in the sector.

She added that the journey of education is difficult and full of challenges for students, parents and even the government, hence, it will support, teachers and students to concentrate on studies, noting they should take care of them for other generations to benefit, especially to raise Form Four National Examinations pass rate that is still down.

Elaborating, Kwayu clarified that the 50 chairs and their tables will go to Mkugilo Secondary School, and 62 desks to Chatembo Primary School, adding that community rehabilitation is part of long-standing NMB culture.

Kwayu noted that in their Social Responsibility Programme (CSR), they spend one percent of the bank's profits to support education, health and disaster management, where since January this year, they have spent more than 1bn/- out of 2bn/- earmarked for this year.

"We recognize the efforts of the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which is focused on improving the environment, free education to all public schools, be they in rural or urban areas, and as key stakeholder, we feel we have a responsibility to support any community service initiative in our country," she pointed out.

Commenting on the support, Mkugilo Secondary School Head Teacher, Emma Mbunda, the institution established on March 15, 2007 has been facing a number of challenges, urging other stakeholders to follow in NMB's footsteps in helping to reduce or eliminate them.

Elaborating, she noted that the school with 482 students and 15 teachers lack boys' boarding buildings, Dining Hall, Administrative Offices, Laboratories and fencing.