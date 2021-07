Simba Sports Club management has accepted Haji Manara's resignation letter as the Dar es Salaam based club named Ezekiel Kamwaga as the acting spokesperson.

A statement released on Wednesday morning stated that the experienced journalist Kamwaga will act in the position for the period of two months.

Kamwaga's appointment means that the senior journalist is going to serve the same post for the second time. He also used to serve as club's general secretary.