Tanzania: Yanga Switch Focus to Kagame Cup

AFTER missing the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) throne, Young Africans have turned their focus on the upcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 set to kick-off from August 1st to 15th in Dar es Salaam.

A total of nine teams from different parts of Africa have confirmed to compete in the contest with Tanzania deploying two envoys which are Yanga and Azam while Simba have decided not to be part of the feast.

Speaking in the city recently, Yanga's Vice Chairman of Registration Committee Hersi Said narrated that they have channeled their efforts on the famous Kagame Cup.

"After failing to win the ASFC title which was our target last season, we have now diverted our attention to the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup and thereafter, we will start planning for the next season.

"We laud our boys who did a great job during the ASFC finals, they fought hard like you saw but in a final encounter, only one winner is generated hence we concede the defeat," he said.

Clarifying on which players are going to be looped to join the club ahead of the busy schedule next season, Hersi responded that everything will be made public when the right time comes.

Both Yanga and Azam will use the competition to test their arsenal prior to their international duels next season whereby the former and Simba will parade in the Champions League while the latter together with Biashara United will trade in CAF Confederation Cup.

For Azam, the Kagame Cup will be a good platform to weigh their squad as most of their newly signed domestic and foreign based players have already descended at the club ready to offer their contributions.

The Chamazi based club have lately accomplished deals of five players of whom four are from outside the country and one of them a Tanzanian.

They are Charles Zulu, Rodgers Kola, Kenneth Muguna, Edward Manyama and Paul Katema with all cleared to begin working for Azam in their upcoming fixtures.

In his remarks yesterday, Azam Information Officer Thabit Zakaria said they are progressing well with preparations for the Kagame cup and that their motive is to win the title.

The confirmed teams to partake in the contest are Yanga, Azam (Tanzania), Atlabara FC (South Sudan), Le Messenger Ngozi FC (Burundi), APR (Rwanda), Express FC (Uganda), Tusker (Kenya), KMKM SC (Zanzibar) and Big Bullets (Malawi).