Tanzania: CRDB Slashes Interest On Loans for Freight Clearing

28 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

CRDB Bank and the Tanzania Business Community yesterday inked a deal where the lender slashed by 2.0 per cent on the interest rate on loans charged for port freight clearing.

For the lender to facilitate the deal-Post Import Financing Solution-cut interest rate charged on freight clearing loan to 16 per cent from current 18 per cent.

The agreement is structured to assist importers to pay and clear their consignment at the port on time and reduce dwell time challenges and ultimately minimise clearing costs.

CRDB Chief Commercial Officer Dr Joseph Witts said they segmented the loan as port cargo loans from other normal loans to freight to give importers the much-required financial relief.

"The loan is issued according to the rate of payment of cargo at the port where a merchant can pay customs duties, port costs and shipping agent on time and without delay," Dr Witts said during the signing ceremony.

The loan will only be issued to Tanzania Business Community members and is payable within three months. The CCO said the loan's interest rate may further taken down depending on the response, trust and repayment phenomenal shown by the community members.

Also, the bank said loan issued without any collateral and the process takes only seven days upon submission of the loan application. In addition, tax payments and port costs will be paid directly to the relevant institutions including TRA, TPA or shipping agency.

"This service will support the government's efforts to collect taxes on time and improve the country's economy," Dr Witts said. The other aim is to provide relief to the business community members especially after their activities were hit by coronavirus pandemic challenges.

"It is my hope that the loan will be a great solution for importers and bring down port costs due to delays in paying import duties," he said.

The Tanzania Business Community, Chairman, Pastor Silva Kiondo, thanked the bank for recognising the importance of importers and designing a service that will eliminate challenges related to cargo clearance at the ports.

"Our goal is to see our members do their business without any inconvenience. I call on members to seize the opportunity to improve their business," said Pastor Kiondo.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X