Tanzania: NMB Pays 438.4m/ - Insurance Claims to Kariakoo

28 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NMB BANK through Reliance Insurance Company, has paid 438.4m/- as insurance claims to 12 traders, including those whose business premises were gutted by fire in Kariakoo Market, July 10 this year.

Handing over the cheque in Dar es Salaam yesterday, NMB Bank's Head of Insurance Unit, Martin Massawe, called on Tanzanians to create a culture of protecting their property by insuring them, adding that disasters are unpredictable.

"We are here to wipe away the tears of the traders who insured their property through their loans or who had property insurance without loans, who were part of the July 10 fire victims at the Kariakoo market.

"The existence of insurance does not restore you as quickly as if there was no disaster. This call is not only for mortgage insurance, but all property as the cost of these insurance is very low," said Massawe in front of the 12 victims, who were among the fire victims.

Elaborating on the importance and affordability of such insurance, Massawe noted that fire insurance only get 0.25 percent as deduction of the value of the property, and a 100m/- gets 225,000/- without V.A.T amount which is cheaper than car insurance.

"A house worth 100m/- faces only 150,000/- as insurance deduction that is equivalent to 177,000 plus V.A.T, here you will see how cheap these insurance are, but they carry the most power when disasters strike," he added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X