Tanzania: Youth Association Satisfied With National Budgets

THE Tanzania Youth Vision Association (TYVA) has commended the government for developing budgets which reflect youth development, especially in the areas of education and health in the past three consecutive years.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam this weekend, TYVA's Executive Director Yusuf Bwango said for three consecutive years, the budgets have addressed main needs of Tanzanians, especially young people who have been seeing their challenges from time to time being addressed.

"Analyzing the budget from youth's point of view, we have been able to analyze sectoral budgets especially by looking on education and health in the financial years 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22, and we have found out that they have addressed issues of the group. We (young people) are proud after learning our ideas have been considered by policy makers including Members of the Parliament, "said Bwango.

He said under the auspices of the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) of Germany, TYVA has reviewed the national budgets in the past three years and found out that the have managed to focus on solving challenges that young people were highlighting in different platforms as they push for more inclusion the national development.

Since 2013, the TYVA has been conducting research and analysis on various challenges facing young people with specific emphasis on health and education sectors before presenting its findings to policy makers for implementation with a view to pushing for developmental of the country.

Reading analysis report on the budgets of 2019/20 up to the current financial year for the education sector, budget analyst from TYVA, Mr Arif Noorally, praised the government for coming up with implementable budget, but advised that there was a need for effective implementation of recommendations given on the budgets for to bring more efficiency.

He advised that in the next budgets, the government should consider increasing budget for financing education and improving learning infrastructures so that many youth can join formal education.