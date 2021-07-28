Tanzania: 'Plans to End Data Duplications On GBV in Offing'

28 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi is expected today (July 28) to grace a forum on 'Gender based Violence' and launch a special system aimed to end data duplication on the vice in the country.

The Zanzibar Women Lawyers Association (ZAFELA) Chairperson Ms Safia Abbras said here that the planned event will help to discuss the current situation, and the pace of ending it along with improving data collection to end duplication.

"We are collaborating with other stakeholders in Gender Based Violence (GBV) to improve statistics that will minimise duplication. We are working with consultation of the Office of The Chief Government Statisticians (OCGS)," Ms Abbras said.

Speaking at the media briefing on today's event, ZAFELA Director, Ms Jamila Mahmoud, said there had been conflicting statistics on the offenses, making it difficult to formulate policies and guidelines to combat such offenses.

She said in addressing the problem, ZAFELA has put in place a system that will help provide an opportunity for stakeholders' collaborate in data recording, so that there is a reliable data base on 'Gender Based Violence (GBV).

"Under the new system, we will strengthen collaboration with the police, court and civil society organizations (CSOs) to automatically submit reports of such offenses that will reflect the reality of available data," Ms Mahmoud said.

Speaking on the level of public awareness about GBV, increased reporting indicate people are now better informed compared to the past as they know the importance of reporting as one of the ways to search for justice.

"For example in 2020, the number of reported cases recorded by ZAFELA was 130, and this year so far until June, we have a record of more than two hundred cases dominated by sexual abuse."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X