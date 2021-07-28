Tanzania: Mwl Nyerere Memorial Academy to Get New Hostel

ZANZIBAR Second Vice -President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new hostel for students at the Mwalimu Nyerere Memorial Academy (MNMA) - Karume campus in the Island, as one way of helping addressing accommodation challenges facing most students.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone, Mr Abdulla who represented President Hussein Mwinyi said the government was happy with the development of the institution, as most of its graduates have been performing well in jobs.

"Keep it up, you have been doing well and the government is ready to provide any assistance you need, including soliciting funds for your development projects. I also urge students to study hard, while maintaining maximum discipline and good behavior," he pointed out.

Minister for Education and Vocational Training Mr Simai Mohamed Said, commended the MNMA for good progress, which included annual increase of students' enrolment. However, he urged the administration to focus on creativity and innovation, so that they produce graduates who are well equipped in multiple professions.

The Rector of the MNMA Prof Shadrack Mwakalila, informed the gathering at the event that the 18 months project will be executed by SUMA JKT at an estimated cost of over 15.2bn/-.

Mr Abdulla challenged the contractors to do their best to complete the project on time but maintain required standard.

"The hostel will accommodate about 1,536 students, half of them female. We thank Zanzibar government for the support, including allocating land for construction of our campus in Pemba. We have a number of projects to accomplish, but financial constraint remains a problem," Prof Mwakalila said.

He said the institution still need funds to build new classrooms, library and laboratory. In response to the financial plea, the Executive Director of the 'Turkey Foundation," Mr Tawfiq Salum, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpendae constituency pledged to contribute 20m/- as the second VP called on other companies and individuals to support the MNMA.

MNMA Board Chairperson Mr Steven Wasira said at the colorful brief event that the academy is going from strength to strength.

"Our academic institution has been growing, also in programmes including the newly introduced good leadership and patriotism' so that graduates are prepared to take up roles," he said