Nigeria: PDP Lambasts Buhari Over London Medical Trip

28 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chibuzo Ukaibe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari for spending taxpayers' money on medical facilities in London while millions of Nigerians are dying in decrepit medical facilities at home.

The party added said it was wrong for the president to deploy the nation's resources to travel to London for the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025, when the meeting is scheduled to be virtual.

PDP also berated the Buhari Presidency for trying to hide his private appointment with his doctors under the virtual meeting apparently in a bid to launder his consistent failure to honour his pre-2015 campaign promise not to embark on medical tourism, if elected President.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that President Buhari has no justification to travel to far-away London, since the meeting is virtual meeting or for a medical checkup, which he could have done at home, if his administration had not wrecked our healthcare system.

"Mr President's action has confirmed the stand by majority of Nigerians that he is wasteful, thinks only about himself and cares less about millions of our citizens, who do not have access to foreign medical treatment, but who are dying on daily basis because the Buhari administration has crippled our health sector," the party said.

PDP said it is disheartening that while the president is spending taxpayers' money relishing the expertise of London doctors and the luxury of medical facilities in that country, millions of Nigerians are dying in decrepit medical facilities at home.

"Moreover, is it not atrocious that Mr President is more interested in going to London for a virtual education summit when hundreds of students, who ought to be beneficiaries of the meeting, are languishing in kidnappers' dens, with the Buhari administration taking no concrete steps to rescue them and end incessant abduction of students in Nigeria?

"Indeed, there is no way history will be kind with President Buhari, as he has always wished, if he continue in his manner of thinking only about his needs at the expense of the generality of Nigerians.

"Our party however urges Nigerian not to resign to despondency in the face of such incompetent, selfish and insensitive Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, but to remain resilient in rallying on the platform of the PDP to rescue our nation from misrule," PDP said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X