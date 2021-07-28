Nigeria: Security Beefed Up As Zakzaky, Wife's Trial Continues in Kaduna

Kaduna — SUB: Security has been beefed up around the Kaduna State High Court on Ibrahim Taiwo road, where the trial of the leader of the Islamic...

Security has been beefed up around the Kaduna State High Court on Ibrahim Taiwo road, where the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, is ongoing.

Daily Trust reports that the Court, presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada, is expected to deliver judgement on the no-case submission filed by El-Zakzaky.

All roads leading to the high court complex have been barricaded by security operatives.

Zakzaky and his wife have been standing trial in the court for the past four ears on an eight-count charge of alleged culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna State Government.

They were brought to court on Wednesday morning by officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service amidst tight security.

Lead counsel to Zakzaky, Femi Falana SAN, had in the last sitting on July 1st, 2021, prayed the court to rule in favour of his clients and dismiss the charges levelled against them, saying there was no criminal case established against them so far by the Kaduna State Government.

The prosecuting counsel, Dari Bayero, had presented 15 witnesses who testified against the defendants, among them were two army officers, a retired director of State Security Service, police officers and a medical doctor.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since December 2015 following a bloody clash between his followers and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna State.