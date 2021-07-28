Nigeria: SSS Arraigns Five 'Buhari-Must-Go' Protesters, Defies Court Order for Their Release

28 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The move was an attempt by SSS to earn justification for the defendants' continued detention after the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered their release on Monday.

Two days after the Federal High Court in Abuja, ordered the State Security Service (SSS) to release five Buhari-must-go protesters who were apprehended at the premises of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, the secret service has arraigned the detainees before a magistrate court.

Ben Manasseh, Anene Udoka, Henry Nwodo, Samuel Larry and Samuel Gabriel were arrested on July 4 for wearing T-shirts with the inscription, 'Buhari-Must-Go.'

The judge, Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, in Abuja, had, on Monday, ordered the Nigerian secret police to immediately release the five detainees.

Instead of complying with the court's order, the SSS, on Wednesday brought the defendants before a Magistrate's Court at Mpape, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on charges bordering on disturbance of public peace.

Arguments for the defendants' bail are ongoing.

More details later...

