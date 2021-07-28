Nigeria: Table Tennis - Aruna Quadri Disappointed Over Ouster From Men's Singles

Team Nigeria's Captain to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Aruna Quadri, has lamented his ouster from the Tokyo Olympics, saying he has disappointed Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, who deserves more for his efforts in turning Nigerian sports around.

Quadri who became Africa's first Ping Ponger to play in the quarter finals of the Rio Olympics in Brazil was bundled out in his third round after being drawn bye by Brazilian Gustavo Tsuboi 4-2 (15-13, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11).

Much was expected from the Nigerian but he succumbed to the Brazilian who was ranked lower to him.

"Without doubt, Sports Minister Dare has done a lot to change our sports and athletes welfare in his short time in charge. His adopt-an-athlete initiative has impacted so much on many athletes. I feel disappointed I could not get a medal to say thank you," Quadri lamented at the Games Village Mixed Zone in Tokyo yesterday.

Continuing he said: "If I'm to say the truth, the Sports Minister has done very well. I have played at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Africa Games. During this short time he has taken charge Chief Dare has done what no Minister in the past has done. I feel disappointed," Quadri said genuinely.

He however confessed that his Brazilian opponent was better than him. "That's sports for you. I am a better player than him in ranking but he played very much better to win. You know anyone in top 100 can spring a surprise at any time. I did not underrate him because we play in Bundesliga and I know what he's capable of doing.

He however insisted that getting ousted from the Olympic was not the end of his career.

"It's not the end of life. We'll continue to work to see what will happen in future".

With Aruna Quadri's defeat yesterday, all Team Nigeria's Table Tennis players have all been knocked out from the Tokyo Olympics.