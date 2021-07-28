Namibia: More Charges for Wasserfall Murder Suspect

28 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

ADDITIONAL charges have been laid against one of the accused in the murder of Shannon Wasserfall.

Azaan Madisia faces two additional counts of insurance fraud which are linked to the main charge of murder and defeating the course of justice by burying the body of a deceased person.

According to a source at the court, the fraud involves a laptop and an i-Phone cellphone which Madisia claimed were stolen from her but which she allegedly sold.

Madisia allegedly claimed reimbursement for both items from her insurance under the pretext that they had been stolen. The gadgets are suspected to contain evidence linking her to the main charge.

Last year The Namibian reported that days before Wasserfall disappeared, searches on the internet of how to dispose of a body were found on the personal computer of Madisia. The computer has since been confiscated by the police.

Madisia and her brother Steven Mulundu appeared in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's court yesterday for plea and trial on charges of murdering Wasserfall on 10 April 2020.

Magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis, postponed the case to 31 August after their lawyer Gilroy Kasper failed to turn up for the third consecutive occasion. The two informed the court that since their lawyer seems uninterested in their case, they had applied for legal aid two weeks ago.

Public prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto informed the court that police investigations had been completed. The investigation is heavily reliant on DNA, as the remains of the deceased are heavily decomposed.

"We are just waiting for the final forensic report," said Shiyagaya-Lotto.

