Namibia: 'He Paved the Way for Us'

VETERAN broadcaster John ya Kanandjembo, also known as 'Aantu ya Nehale', is remembered as someone who paved the way for young reporters.

His daughter Angie confirmed that her father died last Friday of cancer at the age of 76.

Former Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) reporter Tonateni Shidhudhu, who is currently the spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, says Ya Kanandjembo was one of his mentors at the NBC's Oshiwambo radio service.

"He was an excellent translator of the Oshindonga language. His voice exuded professional demeanour and always sounded credible. Thanks to his contribution he paved the way for us.

"My deepest sympathies to Meme Kanandjembo, my sister Aletha Kanandjembo, and the entire family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," Shidhudhu wrote on social media pages yesterday.

Kanandjembo served as an executive producer at the NBC's Oshiwambo radio service at Kati FM from 1989 to 2005.

He presented Lunganda and Elaka ndi hatupopi on Kati FM, among other shows.

According to his curriculum vitae (CV), Ya Kanandjembo started his broadcasting career in 1982 when he was working for Swapo's propaganda radio station, Voice of Namibia, in Angola and Zambia.

In 1988 and 1989, Ya Kanandjembo broadcasted from Namibia and Angola.

"On the eve of independence in March 1990, I broadcasted lived for the Oshiwambo service in Windhoek," he wrote in his CV.

Before he joined the liberation struggle in 1974, Ya Kanandjembo was a teacher.

He taught at Onayena from 1964 to 1965, and at Onyaanya from 1966 to 1971.

He then moved to Omulondo from 1972 to 1974.

Ya Kanandjembo joined Swapo in 1964, after he was allegedly convinced by then Swapo secretary general and struggle veteran Andimba Toivo ya Toivo to do so.

Ya Kandjembo got his military training at Oshatotwa in Zambia and in Angola between 1974 and 1976.

He fought against apartheid soldiers on what was known as the eastern and western fronts.

Subsequent to his retirement from the national broadcaster, he served as Swapo local authority councillor at Ongwediva from May 2002 to 2015.

He was also the chairperson of the Ongwediva Town Council's management committee.

Ya Kanandjembo is survived by his wife, five children and seven grandchildren.

His former colleague Modestus Amutse says Kanandjembo liked to share his skills with his colleagues.

"He was very helpful and kind. His death is a big loss to us," he says.

Former colleague Linekela Shipindo describes Ya Kanandjembo as a man of all moments and a straight talker.

"John was a mentor and he respected journalism ethics. He always arrived at work and meetings on time. He was time-conscious.

"If you were wrong he would tell you you were wrong," Shipindo says.

He says Ya Kanandjembo always wanted the NBC to be called the Voice of Namibia.