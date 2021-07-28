Namibia: Covid-19 - the Battle of a Gandmother and Her Granddaughter

AS DOCTORS and scientists continue to research the after effects of the Covid-19 virus, Anna Shivute says theirs has been the biggest fight of their life.

Shivute and her granddaughter, nine-year-old Gabriella Shipanga, tested positive for the virus on 20 June after nearly 10 days of fatigue, body aches and an unusual cholesterol level.

Initially, Shivute went for tests in preparation for getting vaccinated.

However, 10 days later she discovered she was Covid-19 positive.

"On 10 June, after going for blood tests to make sure my body is ready for the vaccine, I was told my cholesterol is up, but it will go down again on its own. I went to get the vaccine. The doctor said my temperature had increased, and I had a headache. But they said it was normal," the grandmother says.

After 15 minutes of observation, Shivute was cleared and left the vaccination site with a headache, for which she took painkillers when she got home.

"Three days later I started feeling minor pain in my back, and then I started falling. I would walk and then suddenly fall," Shivute says.

She says she grew weaker as the days went by, and was later unable to lift her legs.

Shivute says her eyesight also grew weak, and she felt dehydrated.

"I couldn't see properly, and this is when I realised it's probably Covid," she says, adding that she then decided to get the entire household tested.

Shivute lives with granddaughter Gabriella and her 21-year-old son, who tested negative.

"We didn't prepare for the results," she says.

After the results came out positive, Shivute called her doctor, who prescribed antibiotics.

"We would sleep all day. After the Covid tests, Gabriella's nose was bleeding. We were dehydrated and barely eating. I would cough blood," she says.

"We didn't have any counselling or advice. My son would come and check on us and bring us food, which was the only time we would wake up," she says.

Shivute says she was cautious after she recovered.

"Covid leaves a lot of damage in your body," she says.

A medical officer at the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Dr Llewelyn Titus, recently said the condition of those who continue to experience Covid-like symptoms after they have recovered is called post-Covid syndrome.

"It is basically when you experience Covid symptoms that have started either during or after your illness, and it tends to persist for longer than 12 weeks. There is a long list, but most commonly patients experience psychological symptoms, brain fog, where you are forgetful and you cannot concentrate for as long as you used to," he said.

Titus also said patients experience fatigue along with being unable to walk long distances without getting tired, as well as eyesight problems and chronic illnesses which they did not have before.

Shivute says after recovering from Covid-19, she was diagnosed with cholesterol and her platelet count went up.

"I also lost more than 10 kg," she says.

She started a page on Facebook page called 'We are survivors', where survivors can share their stories.

"When I started speaking to other people about their experiences, I realised I was not alone, and that helps during the journey," she says.

Shivute says she is improving.

"The dizziness and muscle pain are finally gone, I hope. But on Monday, I was tired and sleepy but not as intense as I used to be, and I am forgetful," she says.

"Gabriella is struggling with insomnia, and home remedies are not helping. I really don't want to put her on medication at this age," Shivute says.