Namibia: Roads Authority Suspends Bookings

28 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

The Roads Authority (RA) announced that the temporary suspension of bookings for learner's license testing will be extended to next week Friday.

In a media statement released yesterday, RA's corporate communications manager Hileni Fillemon said clients whose learner licences have expired during the period 1 July 2021 - 06 August 2021 will be allowed to book for driving license tests after the suspension of bookings has been lifted.

"The temporary suspension of bookings for driving license testing is also extended until Friday, 6 August 2021. Only applicants with prior confirmed bookings will be assisted

during the aforementioned period,"she said.

She said that bookings for vehicle road roadworthy tests will be limited and only a small number of vehicle roadworthy tests will be accommodated per day.

"To ensure safety protocols for both the clients and our examiners, all vehicles that are booked for roadworthy and driving tests will be disinfected prior to the test,"Fillemon added.

Fillemon further encouraged clients to disinfect their vehicles regularly, particularly driving schools, passenger for reward and goods vehicles.

She added that other services such as the renewal of driving and vehicle licenses will still be offered at all the Namibian Traffic Information System Branch (NaTIS) offices countrywide.

"In order to comply with the set preventative measures and to ensure the safety of our clients and staff members, we will be operating with a reduced workforce during the mentioned periods.

Fillemon advised that all clients should wear a facemask when visiting our offices and maintain a distance of 1.5 metres from the person in front of them when in the queue," Fillemon said.

