Namibia: Entrepreneurship Opportunity Notice Fake

THE Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation issued a media statement saying a notice circulating on social media informing the public about a programme powered by the International Development Association (IDA) to support small businesses or farming is fake.

The statement was issued by acting executive director Lydia Indombo.

She said the fake notice has been circulating in the public domain on various social media platforms.

It said small businesses are to get support from the IDA, through which over 2 000 people would receive grants to grow their businesses.

Indombo said there was no truth in the notice.

She called on the public to avoid sending their personal details to the suggested email address.

Indombo also urged the public to verify the authenticity of notices claiming to be from the ministry.