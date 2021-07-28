Namibia: Accused Thought Dagga Was Chicken Feed

CONGOLESE national Gilbert Kalenga (31) says he thought the N$1,35 million worth of dagga that was delivered to him last month was a consignment of chicken feed.

This delivery he facilitated for "peanuts", he says.

Had he known it was drugs, he would never have been facing charges of drug trafficking, Kalenga on Monday told Swakopmund magistrate Conchita Olivier during his bail application.

Kalenga was arrested at Swakopmund last month after receiving three boxes containing 27 kg of dagga with a street value of N$1,35 million from a courier service.

He said he was contacted by a certain 'Mr Gabriel' from Windhoek, and was asked to receive chicken feed for Gabriel's farm at Henties Bay.

For the facilitation Gabriel would reward Kalenga, after he handed it over to another person.

Kalenga said he was surprised when he got a call from the involved courier service, telling him to fetch his boxes sent from Otjiwarongo, as he thought they would be sent from Windhoek.

Kalenga said his phone number was indicated on the waybill, but under the name 'Nande Kamati'.

The suspected drug trafficker was arrested by members of the Namibian Police's drug squad from Otjozondjupa and Erongo, while loading the boxes he received, he said.

The officers were tracking the boxes since they were alerted of a suspicious delivery and the smell of dagga coming from one of the boxes at the Otjiwarongo depot.

The investigating officer said once they arrested Kalenga, they went to his residence at Swakopmund and found more suspicious boxes.

He claimed Kalenga provided a different residential address to the one he resides at, and also convinced the courier he was Kamati.

Kalenga told state prosecutor Beate Mwahi this could be ascribed to sloppy administration work at Osire.

He said he accepted the consignment, despite the incorrect name on the waybill, because he was expecting a delivery of chicken feed, and because the phone number was correct.

Mwahi asked Kalenga whether a 'Mr Gabriel' actually existed as Kalenga allegedly did not mention it to the police when he was arrested.

Kalenga, however, said he did mention this to the police.

"You are making this up as you go along and creating a web of lies," the magistrate said.

Kalenga pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer, Monty Karuaihe, argues his client could have been framed.

"Drug lords use runners to do their work for them without these runners being aware of it," he said.

"Kalenga is being framed. He went to pick up the boxes because he was under the impression he would get chicken feed," Karuaihe said.