Namibia: Why Good Posture Is Important

MECHANICAL lower back pain refers to back pain caused by strain on soft tissue structures such as muscle, fascia (connective tissue) and ligaments.

In other words, it does not necessarily involve the bony structures of the spine (vertebrae) or the intervertebral discs between these bony structures.

Imagine you wear one high heel and one flat shoe to work every day.

This is bound to cause some problems and tremendous discomfort after only one day, because of one hip being elevated.

If this were to happen for several days it would result in muscle spasm, pain and reduced mobility of the spine.

The primary reason being misalignment, which in turn causes spinal joints being out of their normal position and muscles having to work abnormally hard to compensate.

Mechanical lower back pain can be caused by several alignment problems either originating from the leg length and hip misalignment, or higher up in the upper regions of the spine.

The most common of these is the phenomenon of lumbar hyper lordosis, or a hollow lower back.

This places strain on the lower back's facet joints and muscles causing chronic pain.

Luckily there are ways to treat this condition as well as longer-term strategies to prevent its occurrence.

Strengthening the abdominal muscles, emphasising correct contraction of all the different types, is essential in this process.

Restoring the mobility of the lower back, hamstrings and gluteal muscles by means of specific stretches would also assist in reducing the mechanical strain on the lower back.

Apart from these interventions, one should strive to maintain body weight or reduce weight.

Excessive body weight aggravates poor posture, which contributes to mechanical lower back ache.

For assistance on how to manage chronic lower back discomfort, go to www.ban.com.na and find the biokineticist closest to you.

Remember, exercise is medicine.