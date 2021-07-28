Liberia: German Killer Arrested

James Kollie allied the Breeze who is said to have shot a German national in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County has been arrested by officers of the Liberia national police.

The suspect was among five others that allegedly shot the German investor and cross-over to Guinea where he had been residing.

Kollie was arrested on Friday, July 23, 2021 in the Mount Barclay area along with a vehicle and a lady believed to be his lover.

Col. Sudue said Kollie is a local terrorist who has been terrorizing local citizens and foreign residents.

The suspect was shot in the leg while putting up violence during the arrest.

The police IG noted that Kollie will be taken to Grand Bassa to be tried after being treated for the wound sustained during the arrest.