Namibia: Sendry On Becoming a Mother

28 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anne Hambuda

IT seems the winds of change are blowing and bringing about new experiences for many this year.

Aside from an ever-evolving social landscape due to the times, one local media personality is slowly preparing for a new chapter in her life as a soon-to-be first-time mother.

Many people have always been drawn to Sendry Wimmerth, so when she came out and officially announced her pregnancy, there was cause for celebration.

Though it may be a mighty task for Wimmerth, the young content creator says she is looking forward to her new future as a mother.

"I was so scared when I found out I was going to have a baby. I wondered how I would manage, but as time passed by, I realised how blessed one actually is to become a mother, so I started loving the journey," she says.

"It's exciting and scary at the same time, but I'm ready for it."

The style influencer, with over 200 000 followers on Instagram, makes being pregnant look effortless.

Her sense of fashion has only improved, and she so gracefully embodies her innate femininity as she shares her experience with the world.

She says being pregnant has made her adjust to more loose-fitting clothes.

"A lot is going to change around me, but we shall see what the future holds," she says, offering readers and fans prayers during these difficult times.

Though Wimmerth will be keeping some details to herself, she plans to keep people informed as she follows this new path in her life.

