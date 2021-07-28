Kenya: UNEP Appoints Prof Mbote Director of Law Division

Law scholar Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote has been appointed director of the law division at United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The renowned and innovative thinker has been a Professor of Law at the University of Nairobi' School of Law and unsuccessfully bid for the position of the country's Chief Justice.

Her work has been exemplary that the joint Justice and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly hired her as one of its consultants to advise it on the way forward with the Constitution of Kenya(Amendment ) Bill, 2020.

Further, in 2006, retired President Mwai Kibaki appointed her to the Committee of Eminent Persons to advise the government on review of the constitution review.

Prof Mbote earned her doctoral degree from Stanford University in 1999, specialising in property rights and environmental law. She had earlier studied law at the University of Nairobi, before joining University of Warwick, England for her master's degree.

Environmental law

As the head of UNEP's law division, she will be the focal legal expert in guiding the international community develop environmental law and supporting States in creating and executing legal, institutional and policy measures in response to major environmental challenges.

She will also facilitate cooperation and coordination among multilateral environmental agreements.

Prof Mbote has extensively published research work on gender, environment and natural resources as well as property. She is the founding research director of International Environmental Law Research Centre.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com