Kenya: Police Seize Illicit Brew in Nairobi's Mukuru Slums

28 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Kimatu

Three suspects were arrested and more than 300 litres of illicit brew destroyed in three Mukuru slums in Nairobi County yesterday.

The war on illegal drinks was conducted at Mukuru-Fuata Nyayo, Mariguini and Kisii slums in South B, Starehe sub-county.

The raid was led by the area chief, Mr Charles Mwatha in collaboration with his assistant Mr Paul Mulinge, police officers and Nyumba Kumi officials.

Chief Mwatha told Nation.Africa that the operation was successful after residents volunteered information to security agents.

"Our search was successful because the residents cooperated with Nyumba Kumi officials in providing us with information related to security of our slums," Mr Mwatha said.

During the raid, Toivo, Busaa and Chang'aa brews were confiscated and equipment used to make the brews destroyed.

The administrators said the sellers managed to escape after being informed of the raid.

"Many sellers managed to escape the operation after they got information. However, let them know their days are numbered and more sting operations are planned," the senior chief said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appalls' South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X