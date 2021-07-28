South Africa: Employment and Labour Serves Prohibition Notice On Musina Magistrate Court in Limpopo

press release

Dangerous Musina Magistrates Court precinct closed by inspectors

The Department of Employment and Labour Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspectorate has served a prohibition notice on the Musina Magistrate Court in Limpopo following a complaint laid by workers about the unsafe working environment.

The complaint was laid in June 2021. Subsequent to this, an inspection was conducted on (Monday) 26 July 2021 which led to the closure of the court as the building poses an immediate danger to employees and clients.

The inspector prohibited the use of the building as per the OHS Act no 85 of 1993 section 30 for the following reasons:

The building (cash hall, court A & B) that poses an immediate danger of collapse and may lead to severe injuries or death of persons on account of structural support default.

The use of electrical distribution boards that do not have covers in which circuit breakers and wires are exposed and easily accessible which poses danger of electrocution and fire.

The use of damaged electrical extension cords and bare cables connected from the cash hall to other offices within the building which are used on a daily basis that pose immediate danger of overheating, fire risk, trip and fall.

No certificate of compliance (COC) for electrical installation that proves that the installation is tested and safe.

Provincial Chief Director Ms Johannah Machaba said the Department has a mandate to protect the safety and health of workers and any other person who might be affected by activities that take place in the workplace.

"Although the closure may lead to the delay of cases being processed, the health and safety of staff and clients is our priority," said Machaba.

The department has zero tolerance for non-compliance to the OHS Act 85 of 1993, its regulations and incorporated standards as amended. It is against this background that inspectors are working around the clock to enforce compliance and have closed a number of workplaces in the province as a result.

The building will remain closed until the safety concerns are addressed.