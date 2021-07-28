Mauritius: One Minute of Silence Observed in Memory of Late High Commissioner Jhumun

26 July 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The High-Level Committee, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, observed one minute of silence, today, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis, in memory of the late High Commissioner of Mauritius to Mozambique, Mr Jean Pierre Jhumun.

Several personalities were present, namely: the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo; the Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin; the Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Protection, Mr Soodesh Satkam Callichurn; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service, Mr Nayen Koomar Ballah; the Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Om Kumar Dabidin; the Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Haymandoyal Dillum; and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Khemraj Servansing.

It is recalled that High Commissioner Jhumun passed away on Saturday 24 July 2021 in Maputo, Mozambique. The late High Commissioner was posted to the High Commission of Mauritius in Mozambique in 2015 and was accredited to Tanzania, Malawi, Senegal, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola. He worked to promote good bilateral relations between Mauritius and these countries, and was a strong advocate of the Mauritius Strategy for Africa.

