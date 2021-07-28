Mauritius: Cruise Terminal Building - Some 65 Percent of Works Already Completed

press release

As at end of June 2021, approximately 65% of the works for the Cruise Terminal Building have been completed. In view of the prevailing situation, it is now foreseen that the works under the construction contract would be completed around February 2022.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, gave this information, today, in the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question (PQ). The PQ pertained to the progress of works achieved in the construction of a Breakwater, Fishing Port and a Cruise Terminal Building.

Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that, as regards the Cruise Terminal Building, the approved project proposal provides for a building of floor area of about 7,500 square metres which will be an iconic structure having the capacity to handle peaks of 4,000 cruise passengers. The sizing was based on the Consultant's (Messrs. Bermello Ajamil & Partners in association with GIBB Mauritius Ltd) forecast of 40,000 cruise passenger arrivals in 2020.

He underlined that following evaluation of the bids received, the contract was awarded to China Road and Bridge Corporation - PADCO Joint Venture on 21 August 2019 for the sum of Rs 769,173,833, inclusive of VAT. The contract between the Mauritius Ports Authority and the Contractor was then signed on 30 October 2019. However, due to the lockdowns following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the placing of PADCO into Voluntary Administration, works have been delayed, he remarked.

As far as the construction of a fishing port, comprising a breakwater and fishing quay at Fort William, is concerned, the Prime Minister underscored that following an open advertised bidding exercise, Messrs CWP Engineering FZ LLC, in association with GIBB (Mauritius) Ltd and GlobOcean, was awarded a contract on 29 October 2018. The aim was to undertake the consultancy services comprising technical feasibility, planning, design, preparation of tender documents and supervision of works for the fishing port at the total cost of USD 780,420.20, exclusive of VAT.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Transport Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, he pointed out that the Final Preliminary Design Report was submitted by the Consultant in June 2020. The report, he outlined, confirmed the technical feasibility of the breakwater at Fort William, the dredging and land reclamation, the creation of a mooring area for some 100 ocean-going fishing vessels, the construction of the 50 metres service quay as well as the development of a fishing quay of 300 metres by private promoters at a later stage.

According to him, the Consultant already undertook the study for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The Prime Minister also informed that the EIA report was finalised on 07 February 2021 and on 31 March 2021, the Mauritius Ports Authority applied for the EIA licence to undertake the project and the decision from the Department of Environment is awaited.

The Consultant is in the process of completing the detailed design of the various project components and is also finalising the bid documents for the breakwater, the dredging and land reclamation, the creation of a mooring area and the construction of the 50 metres service quay, added the Prime Minister.