Mozambique: New Record for Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 34 deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease - the highest death toll in a single 24 hour period so far.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Ministry of health, 19 of the latest victims were men and 15 were women. They were all Mozambican citizens and aged between 24 and 90. 27 of them died in Maputo city, three in Matola, three in Niassa, and one in Tete.

This brings the total Mozambican death toll from Covid-19 to 1,341. 463 of the deaths (34.5 per cent) occurred during this month.

Since the start of the pandemic, 712,961 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 5,650 of them in the previous 24 hours. 53.3 per cent of the tests were from the far south - 2,360 in Maputo city and 654 from Maputo province.

There were also 571 tests from Manica, 567 from Inhambane, 372 from Gaza, 350 from Sofala, 248 from Niassa, 231 from Nampula, 183 from Tete, 109 from Zambezia, and five from Cabo Delgado.

3.947 of the tests gave negative results, and 1,703 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 113,426.

Of the positive cases diagnosed on Tuesday, 893 were women or girls and 810 were men or boys. 162 were children under the age of 15 and 101 were over 65 years old. In 57 cases, no age information was available.

A majority of the new cases were from Maputo - 862 from Maputo city and 270 from Maputo province. Between them, Maputo city and province accounted for 66.5 per cent of the positive cases. There were also 159 cases from Manica, 120 from Inhambane, 102 from Gaza, 70 from Niassa, 40 from Tete, 32 from Zambezia, 30 from Sofala, 17 from Nampula, and just one from Cabo Delgado.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected with the virus) on Tuesday was 30.1 per cent, a decline from the rates of 34.6 per cent on Monday, and 34.1 per cent on Sunday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Maputo province (41.3 per cent), Maputo city (36.5 per cent), Zambezia (29.4 per cent) and Niassa (28.2 per cent). The lowest positivity rate was found in the northern province of Nampula (7.4 per cent).

Over the same 24 hour period, 33 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (23 in Maputo, five in Tete, three in Manica and two in Inhambane). But 81 new cases were admitted (44 in Maputo, 15 in Matola, six in Niassa, six in Manica, five in Sofala, three in Zambezia, one in Nampula and one in Inhambane).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities rose from 458 on Monday to 473 on Tuesday. 312 of these patients (66 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 57 in Matola, 34 in Sofala, 16 in Niassa, 15 in Zambezia, 13 in Inhambane, 11 in Tete, seven in Manica, five in Gaza, and three in Nampula. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

The Ministry also reported that 1,085 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Tuesday (585 in Maputo province, 237 in Manica, 201 in Inhambane and 62 in Gaza. The total number of recoveries now stands at 86,079, which is 75.9 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of Covid-19 active cases rose from 25,419 on Monday to 26,003 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 16,513 (63.5 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 4,075; Inhambane, 1,588; Niassa, 898; Manica, 759; Sofala, 756; Tete, 457; Gaza, 446; Nampula, 254; Zambezia, 211; and Cabo Delgado, 46.