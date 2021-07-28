Mozambique: Terrorists Operating in Small Groups

Maputo — The islamist terrorists in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado are now operating in small groups, attacking isolated villages, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

The paper suggests this is a change of strategy dictated by the capture of major terrorist bases by the Mozambican armed forces (recently working alongside Rwandan troops).

Terrorist groups have been burning houses in villages in several districts - notably in Chicamba, Rovuma and Mandimba in Nangade district. These three villages are all about ten kilometres from Nangade town.

Nangade residents report that on Monday the jihadists clashed with a joint force of members of the armed forces and local militiamen. The outcome of this fighting is not yet clear.

The terrorists burnt down the few houses left in Chicamba village, which had previously been attacked on 8 April.

Clashes were also reported near Mandimba village where it is thought that the terrorists were trying to set up a new base.

The latest fighting is worsening the crisis of displacement, with many residents fleeing from the outlying villages and seeking refuge in Nangade town.