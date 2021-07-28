Zimbabwe: CBZ Upgrades Digital Banking Platforms

The country's biggest bank by deposits and asset base, Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ ) has upgraded its digital banking platforms- CBZ Touch and CBZ Pay as the bank seeks to enhance customer experience and security when transacting.

The new version of the CBZ-Touch application -currently available for Android devices only and should be available on iOS by 5 August 2021- now has a much better visual appeal and incorporates more graphics and designs making it faster than its predecessor.

It has since been uploaded to Google Play Store and is available for customers to download.

The application also has enhanced security features to safeguard customers when transacting on the platform with improved data caching to reduce time taken in processing transactions.

The old app will however not expire although the bank encourages customers to update their app for more convenience.

Its other refreshed innovation is the CBZ Pay. This VISA on mobile product will allow customers to make the following payments using their mobile phones at selected merchants displaying the QR code; a Pay Merchant QR Scanning, Pay Merchant USSD, Pay a friend and Withdrawal from Agent (QR Scan and USSD).

"We are pleased to advise that we have launched a refreshed CBZ Touch mobile application and CBZ Pay. This is in line with new technology trends for mobile banking applications and the Group's strategy for innovation," the bank said.

The RBZ approved transaction limit for CBZ Pay facility is ZWL$ 20,000.00 per customer per day.

The bank has been setting the pace on the county's financial services landscape by introducing cutting edge digital solutions for its customers in the ever-changing technological evolution.

CBZReserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)