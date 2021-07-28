Zimbabwe: Extend Helping Hand to Small Parties, Govt Told

Opposition movement, the Ideas Party of Democracy (IPD) says the government must extend the Political Parties Financial Act to all parties to enable them to campaign fluidly.

Currently, the PPF is disbursed to parties with members within Parliament at a ratio that represents their membership.

Traditionally, the ruling Zanu-PF and opposition MDC Alliance have enjoyed the bulk of the money while surprising packages like the NPF were also in the mix after getting one seat in the 2018 elections.

However, IPD party leader Herbert Chamuka says the government must change that provision and allow smaller parties to enjoy the proceeds.

Chamuka said since it is unlawful for political parties to get sponsorship from donors, the government must up with ways to ensure the sustainability of the smaller parties.

"What we ask from the government is that we have some political parties that are registered but you see the funding only going to the people in parliament while other countries give everyone campaign funds, isn't it that the government does not allow us to get money from the donors?

"It means the government should give us when we go for elections. Those are the bills that(President Emmerson) Mr Mnangagwa should be amending not amending bills that people should get arrested, not amending bills that certain people should stay in jail," Chamuka told 263Chat from his base in South Africa.

He stated that the lack of that provision will only worsen the quality of opposition parties as only the rich and bigger parties will have sufficient funds to carry them through the campaigning period.

In 2018, more than 100 political parties contested for various seats around the country but only three parties are represented in the House of Assembly which is controlled by Zanu-PF.

This has led to the ruling party wantonly amending bills, some of which are autocratic in nature.

"What about amending things that make the country a better place and people enjoy living in their country. So we are asking that IPD should do its job moving forward," Chamuka questioned.

Herbert ChamukaZANU PF