Cameroon-Quebec - Greater Economic Ties Envisaged

28 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on July 26, 2021 had discussions with the Delegate General of Quebec based in Dakar, Senegal.

Quebec, the French-speaking Province of Canada, plans to have greater economic ties with Central African countries with Cameroon endowed with huge potentials singled out.

The Delegate General of Quebec based in Dakar Senegal that also covers Central Africa, Iya Touré disclosed the change of paradigm of cooperation from development assistance to economic cooperation during his maiden audience with Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute at the Star Building on July 26, 2021. Talking to the press after their discussions, Iya Touré said, "We are here first of all to present ourselves to the government since I took office in January 2021. It is a friendly visit to present what the Quebec Delegation has as plan for West and Central Africa."

He said Canada and the Province of Quebec had in the past been on the development side. "Africa now needs more economic development than assistance." The Quebec Delegate General therefore said the change of paradigm in Africa explains why his country and Quebec are focused on the economy so that their companies can be more active in Cameroon in order to take advantage of the numerous potentials the country offers.

