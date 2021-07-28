Cameroon: 13th World Hepatitis Day - Free Screening Ongoing in Yaounde

The exercise, taking place at the International Vaccination Centre ends on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Activities to commemorate the 13th edition of the World Hepatitis Day today, July 28, 2021 began nationwide with free screening and round table discussions on the pathology which is a silent killer. Free screening for viral hepatitis, which began on Monday July 26 at the International Vaccination Centre in Yaounde will end on Friday July 30, 2021.

According to the Head of the Centre, Dr Yanne Emmanuel Ntsobo Njoh Bolo Bolo the free campaign begins each day from 8:30 am to 3:00 p.m. The campaign, he explained, was supposed to end today July 28, 2021, but due to high demand from the public, it was extended until Friday. So far, some 70 people from both sexes have already participated in the free campaign. According to Dr Yanne Ntsobo, hepatitis viral is an illness that can be prevented through vaccination. Within its mission as a vaccination centre, the Head of the Centre said it is their duty to protect the population against diseases that can be avoided through vaccination. Given that the Minister of Public Health has decided to humanise health care given to the population, the Centre within this backdrop, decided to offer free hepatitis screening to the population of Yaounde and it environs", Dr Yanne Ntsobo explained.

It is important for people to know their hepatitis status because it is a silent and deadly disease. Medical experts say most at times, when someone is diagnosed with hepatitis viral, it is already too late to carry out effective treatment. That is why it is vital for each citizen to know his/her viral status and take the necessary steps to be protected when negative. After undertaking screening, the Head of the Vaccination Centre advises the population to proceed with vaccination when the result is negative. At the International Vaccination Centre, the vaccine against hepatitis viral cost FCFA 7,000. And to be fully protected against hepatitis viral, the individual needs three doses of the vaccine within six months.

World Hepatitis Day is observed every July 28, to raise awareness of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and hepatocellular cancer. There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus -A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis B and C are the most common which result in 1.1 million and three million new infections per year. This year's theme is, "Hepatitis Cannot Wait"; conveying the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.