Cameroon: Douala Envisaged Free Plastic

28 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Disposing plastic waste in the city of Douala has been a major problem. Over the years plastic waste has been the main source of blockage of drainage ways causing floods in some localities and neighbourhoods. To clear the streets of plastic waste a meeting of producers of plastics and collectors of plastic waste took place in Douala on July 27, 2021 to map out strategies on how to go about the activity. The meeting which is in line with the project aimed towards the establishment of a joint plastic waste management mechanism in the city of Douala is the brainchild of the ministry of Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development. During the meeting stakeholders in the production and disposal of plastic waste brainstormed on how to go about collecting and disposing waste properly.

The he Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) involved presented their plan of action on how to go about the plastic waste collection and disposal.

The Divisional Delegate of Environment, Protection of Nature and Sustainable Development for Wouri, Lemnyuy William, explained that Douala has a great challenge when it comes to plastic waste management as more that 95% of plastic producers in Cameroon are based in Douala and more than 90% of plastic waste collectors in Cameroon are also based in Douala. He said it was time they work together to eliminate the problem of poor plastic waste disposal in Douala.

He acknowledged that before now most of the CSOs have been working separately in the collection and disposal of plastic waste disposal but this time around he said they want to bring them together and carry out simultaneous and collective actions which according to him will be more effective. He said they were working with the different councils and the project will officially go operational in August. He used the opportunity to call on the population to collaborate, and drop their plastic waste in the different trash bins that will be made available.

