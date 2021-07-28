Egypt: African Sambo Championship - Cameroonian Athletes in Cairo

Some nine athletes are representing the country in the competition that will run till August 4, 2021.

The 2021 edition of the African Sambo Championship is underway at the Cairo International Stadium. Organised by the African Sambo Confederation, the competition brings together the best athletes on the continent. The competition that kicked off on July 27, 2021 will run till August 4, 2021. The competition proper will begin tomorrow, Thursday July 29, 2021 with four Cameroonian athletes competing.

A total of nine athletes are representing Cameroon in the competition. They are Asso'o Emane Yetnou Benoit +90kg (Sambo Sportif), Nji Moulouh Seidou -98kg (Sambo Combat), Feugang Kuetche Edwige -72kg (Sambo Sportif women) and Ndongo Roger -71kg (Sambo Sportif). Prior to their departure, the national sambo team had an intensive training session in Yaounde. The Assistant Secretary General of the Cameroon Nanbudo and Sambo Federation, Me Nama François said the team is envisaging several gold medals in the competition. The team captain, Asso'o Emane Benoit said their goal is to win nine gold medals in the championship. The objective of the team is to maintain Cameroon's leadership position in African Sambo. It should be recalled that Cameroon's Me François Mbassi is the Secretary General of the African Sambo Confederation and President of the Cameroon Nanbudo and Sambo Federation.