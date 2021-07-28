Liberia: National Muslim Council of Liberia Checkmates Chief Imam Ali Krayee for 'Provocative Sermon' Against the Christian Community

Monrovia — The National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) has taken issue with its embattled Chief Imam Ali Krayee for unilaterally threatening the peace and stability of Liberia by calling for a revolution if separate Islamic holidays are not legislated in the country by next year.

It can be recalled that Imam Krayee recently claimed that people in Liberia, including the "common people", are making fun of Muslims calling for the celebration of the end of the holy month of Ramadan and Abraham's Day to be celebrated and observed as national holidays in Liberia.

"People are provoking revolution in this country and when you start the work, we do".

"If this nation continues to sow discord and discrimination, it will reap discrimination. By next year Ramadan, there will be freedom for everybody or freedom for nobody."

His comments were made in a statement delivered in Monrovia in observance of this year's Abraham's Day.

But in a statement issued in Monrovia Tuesday under the signature of the Chairman of the NMCL, Imam Abdullai Mansaray, the group disclosed that the assertions made by Imam Krayee have the propensity to create hatred and confusion in the nation.

"The National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) has followed with disdain continuous statement of agitation and threat emanating from Imam Ali Krayee of the Imam Council of Liberia concerning the call by Muslims for the government to grant through legislation national holidays during the observance and celebration of Ramadan and Abraham Days".

"While many Muslims may consider this as a genuine call, we however hold the belief that the approach employ by the Imam has the propensity to create acrimony in the society and therefore does not represent the views and position of the Muslim Community in Liberia".

The Council maintained that the recent "outburst" of Imam Krayee using the pulpit towards the people of other faith is considered an act of provocation and must be vehemently condemned".

"Such gushing has the inclination to undermine the true and genuine spirit that characterized the formation of what is now referred to as the Inter-religious Council of Liberia".

The Council emphasized that there is and cannot be any justification for such an "unwholesome attack on the people of the Christian Community in the name of delivering sermon in total disregard to the correlation subsisting between the two faiths through the inter-religious Council".

It called on Imam Krayee to desist from making utterances that have the proclivity to undermine the peace and threaten the security of the state.

The NMCL wants its Chief Imam to adopt a "more civil approach in addressing issues of national concern.

"As people of peace, Muslims are expected to serve as Ambassadors as well as catalysts in the attainment, promotion and maintenance of peace and stability and to champion religious harmony and tolerance", the Council reminded Imam Krayee.

Commendations

At the same time, the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL) has lauded the efforts of Liberians who have lawfully engaged the relevant authorities of the government void of agitation and threats of violence, to ensure that their quest for holidays is channeled through the proper procedure as required by law.

The Council made specific reference to Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe.

Senator Snowe is on record for submitting two separate bills to the Liberian Senate for the legislation of Ramadan and Abraham's Days as national holidays in Liberia.

Though the Bomi County lawmaker received lashes from religious leaders, including Bishops and Pastors of renowned churches in Liberia, he justified that the decision taken was in fulfillment of a promise made to citizens of the county during the campaign period of the 2017 general and presidential elections.

Since its first reading, the bills are yet to suffer on the floor for legislative deliberations and possible actions.

The Council described Senator Snowe's action as a "true manifestation of the understanding of his role as a representative of the people of that great county".

"The Council uses this medium to extend its thanks and appreciation to Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe for the submission of a bill to the Honorable Liberian Senate seeking the endorsement of the National Legislature for the passage into law the establishment of holidays to commemorate the end of Ramadan and the observance of Abraham Day".

Ramadan is the Islamic holy month of fasting and praying.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims won't eat or drink between dawn and sunset.

Fasting is important during Ramadan as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah, or God. Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, which form the basis of how Muslims live their lives.

Abraham's Day or Eidul al-Adha is a day Muslims set aside by Muslims to celebrate or mark the bravery of the Prophet Abraham, and Muslims perform the pilgrimage to pay homage at the Kaaba which Abraham had set up and reformed.

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God's command.

In a statement issued in Monrovia on Monday, Dr, Cassell observed that for too long, Liberia has been lacking good leaders at the national level who will prioritize and seek the best interest and wellbeing of their people.

Meanwhile, Imam Krayee is yet to the official response to the latest statement issued by the National Muslim Council of Liberia (NMCL).