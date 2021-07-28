Liberia: International Telecommunications Union Recommits to Support Liberia

Monrovia — The head of Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT), Miss Doreen Bogdan-Martin remembered Liberia and wrote the office of the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. extending Happy Independence Day to Liberia.

It can be recalled on November 8, 2018, Mrs. Doreen Bodgan- Martin of the United States was elected to the position of Director of Telecommunications Development Bureau (BDT) at ITU and Minister Kruah who participated in the process voted in the US favor according to sources close to his office.

In the letter, a copy which is in the possession of this paper said, "On behalf of the Telecommunications Development Bureau (BDT) of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), and on my own behalf, I would like to extend my greetings on the occasion of the National Day of Liberia to be observed on July 26 and offer you and the people of Liberia my best wishes for ongoing well-being and prosperity.

The head of the BDT further noted that the COVID-19 crisis has clearly demonstrated how increasingly critical information and communications technologies (ICTs) are in every facet of life today. She pointed out that initiating vital collaboration across the digital ecosystem from ICT regulators ensuring network resilience and availability to mobile operators promoting inclusive safe access to critical health app and platforms, and infrastructure providers working on ways to assure connectivity across systems. "ICT has been the heroes" she noted.

The BDT boss also reminded Liberia about the effort that was made in July 2019 when ITU organized two important training workshops in spectrum management and cybersecurity in Monrovia to help the National Telecommunications ICT ecosystem to keep abreast with technology development.

However, she recommitted that momentum will be pursued to strengthen collaboration with African countries to set the foundation of a real digital economy on the continent to help fast-track that action in advancing Sustainable Development through ICTs and she look forward to the continued cooperation in achieving the Sustainable Development goals by 2030.

"In this context, I also reiterate my invitation support preparations of the upcoming World Telecommunications Development Conference through my office in Geneva, the ITU Regional Office for Africa in Addis Ababa and the ITU area office for Western Africa in Darkar, we will continue to work with Liberia to advance sustainable development for all," she noted.