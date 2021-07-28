Liberia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Workers' Association Applauds Min. Kemayah

28 July 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Workers' Association (MOFAWA) and employees on Friday, July 23, 2021, applause and gave a standing ovation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., as a sign of massive support for his visionary leadership, he and his team are providing at the Ministry during this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making remarks at the turning over ceremony of Madam Thelma E. Duncan-Sawyer, Deputy Minister for administration, the president of MOFAWA, Madam Yar Boayur Yini said the workers at the Ministry is well pleased with the current reform Ambassador Kemayah and team are initiating at the ministry in the very short period of time, noting that Minister Kemayah deserved big applause and standing ovation.

Speaking at the well-attended turning-over ceremony, Madam Sawyer paid a special tribute to President Dr. George Manneh Weah for the confidence imposed in her to serve in his cabinet as a Deputy Minister, stating that her prolonged absence at the time of her nomination was due to the illness of her husband, Former Interim President, Dr. Amos C. Sawyer.

Deputy Minister Sawyer expressed delights and lauded Assistant Minister Austin Spiller, who was the officer-in-charge of Administration at the Ministry for the remarkable achievements during his tenure.

She pledged her fullest commitment as she assumes the responsibility to implement Government's Foreign Policy within her scope of duty under the guidance of senior officials of the Ministry.

The ceremony was attended by key officials of the Foreign Ministry including Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs, Cllr. Deweh Gray; Chief of Protocols, Ambassador Jervis Witherspoon amongst others.

