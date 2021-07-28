Tunisia: Judicial Investigation Into Three Political Parties in Tunisia - Reports

Cernavoda/Flickr
Government buildings in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia.
28 July 2021
Radio France Internationale

A judicial investigation into whether three of Tunisia's political parties took money from foreign sources during the 2019 elections, according to reports from the Reuters news agency.

The three parties include the two biggest: the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, Heart of Tunisia party, and the smaller Ayich Tounes.

Heart of Tunisia was founded by private TV media tycoon Nabil Karoui. He is also facing another investigation of financial wrongdoing, which placed him in custody during the 2019 presidential election campaigns, where he was a candidate. He was also remanded in 2021 for financial offenses.

Tunisia's main party calls for elections after president sacks more ministers

Tunisian parliament suspended by president who insists there is no threat to constitution

Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, the parliament speaker, was also a presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

The probe was opened on 14 July, before the sweeping moves by President Kair Saied on Sunday, who fired a number of his cabinet, including the Prime Minister, and dissolved parliament, using Article 80 on emergency powers.

Along with calls from international bodies and various countries, Tunisia's judiciary also spoke on Monday, insisting it remains independent.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

More on This
Fears for Human Rights After Presidential Power Grab in Tunisia
The Revolution Continues - Tunisian Youth Are Back on the Streets
Protests In Tunisia as Prime Minister Reshuffles Cabinet
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appalls' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X