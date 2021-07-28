Tunisia: Judicial Investigation Into Three Political Parties in Tunisia - Reports

A judicial investigation into whether three of Tunisia's political parties took money from foreign sources during the 2019 elections, according to reports from the Reuters news agency.

The three parties include the two biggest: the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, Heart of Tunisia party, and the smaller Ayich Tounes.

Heart of Tunisia was founded by private TV media tycoon Nabil Karoui. He is also facing another investigation of financial wrongdoing, which placed him in custody during the 2019 presidential election campaigns, where he was a candidate. He was also remanded in 2021 for financial offenses.

Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, the parliament speaker, was also a presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

The probe was opened on 14 July, before the sweeping moves by President Kair Saied on Sunday, who fired a number of his cabinet, including the Prime Minister, and dissolved parliament, using Article 80 on emergency powers.

Along with calls from international bodies and various countries, Tunisia's judiciary also spoke on Monday, insisting it remains independent.