Liberia: Cummings Foundation Opens Covid-19 Treatment Centers

The Cummings Africa Foundation says it will open six (6) covid-19 Treatment Centers, and provide medical supplies and equipment to fourteen (14) Health Centers in five (5) counties across the country.

CAF Country Director, Dr. Wede Elliott-Brownell said the announcement is in fulfillment of the foundation's US$150,000 commitment to help address the COVID-19 Pandemic in Liberia.

Dr. Elliott-Brownell in a written statement issued over the holidays said the first center was opened at the Catholic Hospital on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and turned over to the hospital's administration for its operations and management.

"Over the last few weeks, CAF has worked with several hospitals and health centers to identify the most urgent needs per medical facility to effectively respond, as part of its commitment to the national fight against the deadly coronavirus disease. The other five (5) centers will be opened over the course of the next two weeks while donations will be made to fourteen health centers across five (5) counties," the statement signed by Dr. Elliott-Brownell said.

She noted that the purpose of the Treatment Centers is to increase the capacity of existing hospitals and clinics to effectively treat Covid-19 cases.

As of July 21st, Montserrado, Margibi, Bomi, and Nimba Counties collectively had 1,026 active Covid19 cases, with the bulk of it in Montserrado.

Montserrado, C.H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County, the Government Hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, the G.W. Harley Hospital in Sanniquellie, and the Esther and Jereline Koung Medical Center in Ganta, Nimba County.

The CAF Country Director explained that Inclusive of the six (6) Treatment Centers, a total of fourteen (14) health centers in Monsterrado, Margibi, Nimba, Bomi and Maryland Counties will benefit from medical supplies, equipment and drugs. To expedite the process given the nature of the Covid-19 emergency, almost all items were procured locally from existing suppliers.

She stated that CAF will also cover the full costs of transportation and logistics in getting the donations to the 14 hospitals and clinics designated to receive them. The items to be donated included 24,000 face masks; 12,000 pairs of gloves; 200 Oximeters; 107 Regulators; 92 Oxygen Canisters; 4 Oxygen Concentrators; Assortment of Medicines- Paracetamol, Azithromycin, Selenium, Zinc, and Vitamin C, and Assortment of Hygiene and Cleaning Supplies

CAF named the following medical facilities as institutions to benefit from its Covid-19 donations of medicines and equipment in five beneficiary Counties are as follows in Montserrado, St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, Redemption Hospital, ELWA Hospital, Star Base Clinic, and Fidelity Clinic.

In Margibi- CH Rennie Hospital, and Barcolleh Health Center. In Bomi- Government Hospital. Nimba has four health centers set to benefit-G.W. Harley Hospital, Ganta Methodist Hospital, Bahn Health Center, Saclepea Comprehensive Health Center, and Esther & Jereline Koung Medical Center, while Maryland's J.J. Dossen Hospital and Glofaken Clinic stand out as beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, as press time the CAF had made the donation to the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital. The value of the donation and related costs to Catholic Hospital exceeds US$12,000.

"We intend to continue to support yours and other efforts to eradicate this deadly disease from our beloved country." Said Dr. Elliott-Brownell.

About the Cummings Africa Foundation

The Foundation is a humanitarian organization established in 2015 by the Cummings Family headed by Mrs. Teresa Cummings.