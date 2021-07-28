U.S. - based Change for Liberian Children and Youth (CLCY) on Friday, 23 July 2021 donated 300 bags of rice, cash, and masks worth US$8,000 dollars to communities in Careysburg District, Montserrado County to its volunteer officials, sponsored students, Churches, Careysburg Clinic, Hope in Christ Orphanage and various local communities, towns, and villages.

The program was launched under the banner Change for Liberia Children and Youth 2nd Covid - 19 response, held in Monrovia, Careysburg, and Gbarnga, Bong County, respectively.

The donation of the US$8,000.00 came through the leadership of the organization's Executive Director and Founder, Mr. B. Daniel Henderson, a native of Careysburg who is an AcCLCYtive Duty Officer of the United States Navy.CLCY

He along with his U.S.-based chapter of the CLCY Team worked in collaboration with three Churches which are the Hempfield Church of Christ, Greensburg, PA, the Open-Door Chapel, and the Grace Bible Church of Virginia Beach, VA U.S.A.

-Edited by Winston W. ParleySpeaking during the program held at the Lutheran Church in Careysburg, CLCY local chapter Executive Director Mr. Jacob B. Juah announced that more than 200 people are benefiting from this donation in Careysburg, while another 200 in Gbarnga and 60 in Monrovia are to benefit.

He thanked the sponsor Churches for providing the necessary resources for the donation. Mr. Juah also thanked CLCY leadership in the USA headed by Mr. Henderson for making this possible.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CLCYSpeaking with Mr. James J. Larblah, the educational chairman of CLCY in an exclusive interview, he recounted various milestone projects, provision of scholarship and financial aid to 21 students and assorted school materials along with monthly allowances, and giving out gifts to sponsored students in order to put a smile on their faces.

Furthermore, Mr. Larblah said "if these students don't perform" they should forget about any relationship shared with the organization because they will immediately drop out of the scholarship. "I didn't get my education cheap so I'm not going to give it to anybody cheap," he said.

Also speaking at th-Edited byrter Winston W. Parleye ceremony, Lydia Lassana, a beneficiary of the scholarship program extended her appreciation to CYCL for the support, saying she CLCYfeels very good because "to give something to people at this time in Liberia is very hard."

CLCY currently sponsors 21 students in Liberia, providing tuition, a Christian mentorship program, uniforms, school supplies, health awareness, sports and recreation, and monthly allowances for sponsored students.

Meanwhile, student Joshua who is also a beneficiary of the scholarship said that the institution has been very good to them, confirming that CLCY paid their school fees, provided school materials and a monthly allowance for transportation.

He encouraged CLCY sponsors to keep doing what it is doing, adding that tomorrow those sponsors will see the benefits that will come out of them.